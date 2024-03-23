Maine Police respond to 130 vehicle crashes amid winter-like weather

Maine State Police is urging caution on the roadways as winter-like weather hits the region.

According to State Police, troopers have responded to approximately 130 crashes and slide offs across the state.

Among the crashes, a truck traveling on Beaver Dam Road in Readfield Saturday afternoon lost control and crashed head-on into a plow truck, ricocheted off the plow and went into an inlet of Maranacook Lake.

Police say no one was injured and the driver of the truck in the water was able get out by himself.

The majority of the crashes across the state involved property damage only, while only a few had minor injuries, police said.