central Maine

Maine Police respond to 130 vehicle crashes amid winter-like weather

Maine State Police

Maine State Police is urging caution on the roadways as winter-like weather hits the region.

According to State Police, troopers have responded to approximately 130 crashes and slide offs across the state.

Among the crashes, a truck traveling on Beaver Dam Road in Readfield Saturday afternoon lost control and crashed head-on into a plow truck, ricocheted off the plow and went into an inlet of Maranacook Lake.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say no one was injured and the driver of the truck in the water was able get out by himself.

The majority of the crashes across the state involved property damage only, while only a few had minor injuries, police said.

This article tagged under:

central Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us