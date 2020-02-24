Maine-Nova Scotia Ferry Service to Begin This Summer

Seasonal ferry service between Maine and Nova Scotia is scheduled to resume this summer.

Bay Ferries, the Canadian ferry company, says service is expected to begin by June 26. Company CEO Mark MacDonald says the Cat, a high-speed catamaran, will sail between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia to Bar Harbor until Labor Day.

Crossings will then run six days a week _ every day but Wednesdays until the season ends on Oct. 13.

MacDonald says the ferry company has to finish its $6.5 million renovation of a Bar Harbor terminal before service can resume.