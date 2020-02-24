Local
Bar Harbor

Maine-Nova Scotia Ferry Service to Begin This Summer

Seasonal ferry service between Maine and Nova Scotia is scheduled to resume this summer.

Bay Ferries, the Canadian ferry company, says service is expected to begin by June 26. Company CEO Mark MacDonald says the Cat, a high-speed catamaran, will sail between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia to Bar Harbor until Labor Day.

Crossings will then run six days a week _ every day but Wednesdays until the season ends on Oct. 13.

Maine

The latest news from around the state

earthquake 15 hours ago

2.2-Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Maine

Maine Feb 21

Maine Considers Adding Nonbinary Option to Birth Certificate

MacDonald says the ferry company has to finish its $6.5 million renovation of a Bar Harbor terminal before service can resume.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bar HarborMaineNova ScotiaferryBay Ferries
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us