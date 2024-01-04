Man allegedly robs gas station with a gun in Attleboro, police say

A man is accused of robbing a gas station with a gun in Attleboro, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The armed robbery occurred at about 12:20 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on Newport Avenue, Attleboro police said.

The clerk told officers that the masked man entered the store carrying a black handgun and demanded money, police said.

The clerk obeyed the man's demand and handed him the cash, police said. It's unclear how much money the man took off with.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The man then left the store and got into the passenger side of a newer model dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota, police said. The car was last seen traveling west on Collins Street toward Washington Street.

The man was described as short in stature and was wearing a black North Face puffy jacket, black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a white mask and dark-colored gloves, police said.

The weapon he displayed was a semiautomatic handgun, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.