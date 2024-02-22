Man arrested after breaking into 3 Boston stores, police say

A man was arrested after he broke into three businesses on Beacon Hill Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The break-ins occurred at 15 Charles St., 53 Charles St. and 103 Charles St., Boston police said.

While at 15 Charles St., police said they found and arrested 57-year-old James Schaff.

Schaff, of Cambridge, will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Thursday, police said. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.