Man arrested in September shooting that injured 5 in Dorchester due in court

Micah Ennis is charged with five counts of armed assault to murder, as well as unlawful firearm possession

By Staff Reports

The second man arrested in connection with a violent shooting last year in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is due in court Thursday.

Micah Ennis, 25, was arrested in Roxbury on Wednesday, Boston police said.

He's accused of shooting five people, including two children, at a housing complex on Ames Street on Sept. 17. The children were playing outside their home when they were shot.

All five victims have since recovered.

Ennis is charged with five counts of armed assault to murder, as well as unlawful firearm possession. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Gianni Johnson of Dorchester was arrested on similar charges days after the shooting. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Ennis will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday.

