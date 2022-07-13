Man Barricaded With Gun, Woman in RI Home, Police Say

Police in North Providence, Rhode Island, are in a standoff with an armed man barricaded inside a home with a woman.

Authorities have advised people in the area of Stephanie Drive and Meadow View to stay inside their homes.

The North Providence Police Department told NBC affiliate WJAR the man is inside a home with a gun, and a woman is inside with him. Police said they have been in contact with the man and he is being cooperative.

No injuries have been reported.

According to WJAR, the man told police he needs "some time to figure things out."

No further information was immediately available.