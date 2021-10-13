Local

Man Found Stabbed to Death at Fryeburg Fairgrounds in Maine

By Claudia Chiappa

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds in Maine.

Officers from Fryeburg, Conway, New Hampshire, and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 1181 Main St.

The call reported a male had been stabbed and was unresponsive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man's body on the grounds near a restroom facility.

The annual Fryeburg Fair was held last week, from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10.

Maine State Police detectives are investigating, but authorities said there is no ongoing risk for the public.

Interviews are being conducted with potential witnesses and persons of interest.

An autopsy on the body will be performed in the coming days, state police said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

