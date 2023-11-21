Man sought after mother attacked while riding MBTA train with baby last month

Police are investigating the assault of a woman who was riding an MBTA train last month with her baby.

The MBTA Transit Police shared photos Monday of a person of interest in the incident, which occurred on a Blue Line train on the morning of Oct. 24.

ID Sought re: Assault & Battery investigation 10/24 10AM #MBTA Blue Line train between Airport-Maverick. V w/her baby accidently bumped into SP w/stroller. SP struck V & threatened to kill her. Recognize this person of interest ? Contact our CIU at 61722210150 w/info. TY pic.twitter.com/D8eVWTPy2Y — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 20, 2023

Authorities say a man hit and threatened to kill the woman, who accidentally bumped him with her baby's stroller.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The attack happened between the Airport and Maverick stops.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.