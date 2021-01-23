Local

Portland Maine

Man With Out-of-State License Plate Attacked by Maine Pair: Police

The attack originated after a confrontation over the man having Vermont license plates while in Maine, police said

By The Associated Press

Portland police have arrested two people they say attacked a man because his car had Vermont license plates.

The suspects yelled at the victim and told him that he shouldn’t be in Maine, then assaulted him on Friday afternoon, police said in a Facebook post.

They damaged his car and tried to pull him out of the vehicle, police said. The victim, whose name was not made public, was not seriously hurt.

Police responding to calls from witnesses found that the suspects had fled by the time they arrived, but both were arrested a short time later.

Nathaniel Glavin, 41, and Vanessa Lazaro, 22, both face assault and drug charges. Lazaro was taken to the hospital and Glavin was held on $10,000 bail. It was not clear if they had attorneys.

