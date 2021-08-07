Masks Return to NH Campuses Amid Rise in COVID Cases

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, both Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire are implementing new mask requirements.

Dartmouth now requires masks be worn indoors in nearly all circumstances. Exceptions include private, non-shared spaces, such as a dorm room or office.

The University of New Hampshire is requiring masks in classrooms, labs and offices where people are close for than a few minutes, crowded spaces and events and elevators.

Neither institution is requiring mask use outdoors.

Dartmouth is requiring students and staff to get vaccinated. State law prohibits UNH from requiring vaccines. Unvaccinated students will be tested more frequently than vaccinated staff and students.

Indoor masks are also back at the University of Vermont.

Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire will not be issuing new mask guidance.