Mass. guardsman accused of leaking gov't secrets denied release

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified information online will remain behind bars as he awaits trial after a federal judge denied his appeal for release on Friday.

Lawyers for Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old from North Dighton, had argued last month that the information he allegedly leaked was "shared primarily among teenagers" on a forum dedicated to war and combat-based videogames.

But Judge Indira Talwani agreed with prosecutors "that Teixeira poses a risk of obstructing justice" if he were to be released. He's accused of using his top-secret clearance while working as an Air National Guardsman to access classified information not related to his job and post it on social media group chats.

The allegations against Teixeira have made national headlines since his arrest back in April. He was indicted in June by a federal grand jury in Boston on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.