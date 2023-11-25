Mass. police search wooded area for man missing since September

Search teams canvassed a wooded area near a home in Avon, Massachusetts on Saturday for a man who had been reported missing since September.

Massachusetts State Police as well as Avon Police and Fire were seen searching outside a home on East High Street for the man who was known to walk the neighborhood.

Avon fire officials say the search efforts are focused on an old well on the property that had been searched before. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Despite increased police activity in the area, authorities say there is no threat to the public.