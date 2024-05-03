Mass. sets up emergency response system to bolster Steward Health Care

State officials have launched an incident command system as they brace for potential health care service disruptions in eastern Massachusetts, escalating their efforts to protect patient safety and access amid the financial turmoil at Steward Health Care.

The system, activated through an emergency operations plan, will enable better coordination across state agencies, hospitals, community health centers, community service organizations, labor groups and other stakeholders, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced Friday morning.

The Department of Public Health’s Incident Command will be led by Gregg Meyer, a longtime executive at Mass General Brigham, MGH/MGPO, and Dartmouth Health.

Steward Health Care, which teeters on a financial crisis that could put multiple Massachusetts hospitals in jeopardy, is a "house of cards and a charade," Gov. Maura Healey said a week ago, continuing to lash out at the for-profit health care system that is one of the state's largest employers.

Officials say the structure is meant to safeguard care and services at Steward hospitals, as well as respond to any "transitions in care" that could create cascading effects for regional health care access.

"As part of Emergency Operations activation, the Department has formalized an Incident Command System to coordinate the regional planning work already underway," DPH Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a statement. "The Incident Command System incorporates the ongoing external monitoring in all Steward hospitals, enables DPH to rapidly respond to any clinical needs or issues that arise, and fosters increased communication with other regional health care organizations, first responders and community leaders."

State officials stressed that Steward's network of hospitals in Massachusetts remain open and providing care.