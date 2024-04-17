Mass. woman missing over a month found dead off trail in NY

The body of a Massachusetts woman who'd been missing for over a month was found off a trail in New York State, police said Tuesday.

Fae Morgana Barbone, 40, had last been seen in early March, according to police.

Barbone's body was found off the Taconic Crest Trail close to the border of Massachusetts border, according to local police in Williamstown, Massachusetts, who were notified by New York State Police. Investigators have confirmed that the remains were Barbone's.

Authorities had been looking for Barbone, from Hanson, Mass., from New York to Massachusetts to Maine, where she was known to frequent.