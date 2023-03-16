Massachusetts School Listed as Top ‘Dream' University Among College Hopefuls

Two Massachusetts schools have landed on the list of top "dream schools" among students applying for college and their parents.

The Princeton Review surveyed 12,225 college applicants and parents about their dream schools, and found MIT to be the top dream school among applicants. Harvard College clinched the number 3 spot on the top 10 list.

Parents, on the other hand, chose Harvard above MIT. Princeton University in New Jersey was the number one pick for parents. Harvard landed at number 3, and MIT came in at number 5.

