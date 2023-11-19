Milan Lucic taking indefinite leave of absence from Bruins, here's what we know

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night, the organization announced Saturday.

The Bruins did not provide any details about the incident in their statement other than to say they are aware of the situation and take "these matters very seriously.” The team also said it would work with Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed.

"We're aware of the Looch situation and as an organization it's something we take extremely seriously," Coach Jim Montgomery said ahead of Saturday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens. "Looch is taking a leave of absence from the team right now and we support the Lucic family and we will continue to provide support and help for the Lucic family. And out of respect for their privacy, that's all I'm going to comment on the details right now."

According to a police report provided to NBC10 Boston by sources, officers were called to Lucic's Boston apartment early Saturday morning when a woman called 911 saying her husband attempted to choke her. Police say she later identified her husband as Lucic.

They say she told officers that Lucic couldn't find his cell phone after returning from a night out, and that he started yelling at her, demanding his phone back. The report goes on to say that when the victim tried to walk away from their argument, her husband grabbed her by her hair and pulled her backwards.

Police say when an officer asked the victim if Lucic attempted to strangle her during the incident, she said he did not.

According to the police report, when an officer made contact with Lucic, he appeared intoxicated when he answered the door, telling officers that "nothing had happened" and he did not attempt to provide any explanation. Lucic was later arrested and charged with assault and battery on an intimate partner.

Coach Montgomery said after the team's morning skate that he had not spoken to Lucic and would refrain from discussing further details of the incident out of respect for their privacy.

Asked how to keep the situation from affecting the team, Montgomery said: “Our culture here is great, and we care about each other, right? With that, it’s not a normal day. But we’re professionals, and we have a game to play tonight. We have to get ready for it.”

Brad Marchand said of course this would have an effect on everyone but they were trying to stay in the moment and do their job on the ice. He also said he had not spoken to Lucic yet.

"The biggest thing for us, is we care a lot about their family. We're a family in here. We're all very, very close. So we're obviously very concerned and upset for them and what they're going through, but we have a lot of support for Brittany and the kids and for Looch himself, and because of that, out of respect for them, that's gonna be it for now." teammate Brad Marchand said. "We don't really have any details, we don't even know a whole lot of what's happened, what's gone on, so it's very hard to comment on much of it but obviously I've known Looch for a long time, he's a very good friend, and it's tough to see your teammates and your friends going through stuff like this and their families, so definitely worried about Brit and the kids and Looch himself but they have all the support in the world. Anything they need, we're gonna be here for them."

Some fans say they're disappointed by the news, while others say they want to wait and see, and to hear the entire store first.

"It's certainly not something you'd be proud of," one man said. "I don't know the facts on it. Certainly not good for his career, or for his family."

"Everyone's innocent until proven guilty. I'm waiting to see," another man said. "Today's society, people like to jump on things real quick. I met him, granted he was 19 when I met him, he seemed like a real nice guy to me."

Lucic, 35, is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.

The Bruins, who cruised past their longtime rivals 5-2 on Saturday night, said they would have no further comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report