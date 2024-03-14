Mother pulls daughter out of Leicester High School over bullying concerns

A Massachusetts mother says she’s pulling her daughter out of Leicester High School, claiming her child has been assaulted multiple times on campus.

The family shared video of one of the fights involving the ninth grader.

The mother claims another girl is threatening to bring a knife to school and that students are texting her daughter threats.

“My daughter has been slapped, threatened. She has been bullied several times over the last seven months- plus actually," Ashley Rivera told NBC10 Boston. She added that she has contacted the school several times but hasn't been satisfied with their response.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Leicester Public Schools say they were aware of the fight, but hadn’t seen the video, and handled the situation according to school policy.

Their superintendent tells us, “The safety of our students and staff is a top priority and we will do everything possible to provide a safe learning environment.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.