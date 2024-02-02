Ms. G didn't go out for Groundhog's Day 2024, but still has a spring forecast

Punxsutawney Phil’s not the only groundhog making predictions about spring. The incomparable Ms. G has been Massachusetts' official prognosticator since 2008.

But Groundhog's Day 2024 looked different from years past at Ms. G's home at Drumlin Farms in Lincoln Friday morning. The ceremony was held inside because of recent health changes for the animal.

Mass Audubon, which runs Drumlin Farms, noted on its event page that "an outdoor prognostication will be replaced with an indoor meet and greet with Ms. G at the Farm Life Center."

Gov. Maura Healey even shared a status update on Ms. G, noting on social media that the weather-attuned groundhog is "taking a break from the spotlight today."

We went to Drumlin Farms on Friday to check in on Ms. G, who was happily munching on broccoli when we found her inside.

NBC10 Boston Ms. G, Massachusetts' official weather forecaster for Groundhog Day, at Drumlin Farm on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

"Ms. G is a juvenile, so she has a temporary hormonal condition that caused a little bit of hair loss, so out of respect for her, and holding us to our high standards with wildlife care, we didn’t feel comfortable having to go outside doors. this year," said Scott Mccue, the Metro West regional director for Mass Audubon.

Punxsutawney Phil and Ms. G aren't always in agreement, but they were for 2024: expect an early spring.

It turns out that climate change is a challenge for Punxsutawney Phil — since 2013, tossing a coin turns out to be more accurate than the groundhog is at predicting an early spring, according to a new analysis. And our own meteorologist Pete Bouchard says there's another more accurate forecaster: Massachusetts' Ms. G, a groundhog at the Mass Audubon Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary.