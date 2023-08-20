Music, dancing and great food at Boston's Dominican Parade and Festival

Sunday was a celebration of Dominican culture in Boston featuring great music, live performances, plenty of dancing, and delicious food.

Boston's Dominican Parade & Festival kicked off at noon with a parade from Centre Street in Jamaica Plain to Franklin Park.

The festival ran from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Clifford Playground, in front of 1010 Mass. Ave. Thea headliner was famous Dominican Merengue singer Ruby Perez.

NBC10 Boston and Telemundo's Oscar Margain and Cecy del Carmen were on hand for the festivities, and shared pictures and videos to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

#Boston’s #DominicanParade starts now! From Center St to Franklin Park.

Join us & celebrate Dominican culture, music & dance @NBC10Boston



¡Qué lo qué Boston! Ahora comienza el festival dominicano. A celebrar cultura, música y baile desde Centre St a Franklin Park @TelemundoNI pic.twitter.com/5okKIT8os1 — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) August 20, 2023

Y continúa la fiesta pic.twitter.com/FX6UGJFELI — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) August 20, 2023