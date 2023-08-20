Boston

Music, dancing and great food at Boston's Dominican Parade and Festival

Boston's Dominican Parade & Festival kicked off at noon with a parade from Centre Street in Jamaica Plain to Franklin Park.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday was a celebration of Dominican culture in Boston featuring great music, live performances, plenty of dancing, and delicious food.

Boston's Dominican Parade & Festival kicked off at noon with a parade from Centre Street in Jamaica Plain to Franklin Park.

The festival ran from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Clifford Playground, in front of 1010 Mass. Ave. Thea headliner was famous Dominican Merengue singer Ruby Perez.

NBC10 Boston and Telemundo's Oscar Margain and Cecy del Carmen were on hand for the festivities, and shared pictures and videos to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us