New analysis shows how investors pushed up Boston housing costs

Investors are increasingly buying more Boston-area housing, especially in lower-income, minority neighborhoods like Chelsea, Roxbury and Lynn— and pushing out other would-be buyers, according to a new analysis.

Investors, who often have the advantage of paying in cash to elbow out the competition, have accounted for 31% of purchases in those neighborhoods in the past two decades, according to a report by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. That’s the highest share of any of the types of neighborhoods the MAPC analyzed, looking at neighborhood wealth, race and ethnicity, and density.

