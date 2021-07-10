New England States Rank Safest to Live Due to Low COVID Deaths, More Vaccinations

Three New England states have been listed as the safest places to live amid the coronavirus pandemic due in part to their high vaccination rates, according to a new national ranking.

WalletHub listed Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut the safest three states to live in, respectively. Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine were ranked as sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The ranking is based on the low COVID-19 positivity, hospitalization and death rates, and the high vaccination rates against the disease.

As of July 7, an estimated 48% of Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"While most states have fully reopened, we’ll only be able to completely get back to life as normal once most of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus," WalletHub said.

See the full list here.