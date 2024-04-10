boston restaurant talk

New fast-casual Greek and Mediterranean restaurant opening new location outside of Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/The Fat Greek

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last spring, it was reported that a fast-casual Greek and Mediterranean restaurant in the Merrimack Valley was planning to open a new location in the northwest suburbs of Boston, and now we have learned that it is open.

According to its website, The Fat Greek has debuted in East Arlington, moving into the space on Mass. Ave. where ArtWear had once been. The new location, which appears to be going through a soft opening (only open for dinner for now), joins another location in Haverhill, with both offering such options as gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, hummus, and more.

The address for the new outlet of The Fat Greek in East Arlington is 185 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, 02474. The website for both locations can be found at https://www.thefatgreekhaverhill.com/

[Earlier Article]
The Fat Greek in Haverhill Plans to Open New Location in Arlington

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

