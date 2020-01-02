Local
New Maine Law Requires Insurers to Cover Hearing Aids

A new law in Maine now requires private health insurers to cover hearing aids, NEWS CENTER Maine reports

Maine becomes the fifth state to require coverage of hearing aids.

The law is the result of a bill sponsored by Rep. James Handy which requires private health insurers and the state’s Medicaid program to cover hearing aids up to $3,000 per ear every three years. 

According to the Portland Press Herald, as many as 173,000 Mainers have some level of hearing impairment. 

The law took effect on New Year's Day.

