Here's What Flattened a Newton Garage Thursday (PHOTOS)

No one was hurt, but Newton police were investigating what happened

Aerial footage on Thursday showed a collapsed garage in Newton, Massachusetts, the roof almost completely intact but lying on the ground.

The collapse of the detached garage's roof and walls near the intersection of Pearl and Emerson streets was caused, according to witness reports, by a truck clipping the roof, city fire officials said Friday.

A collapsed garage in Newton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
A collapsed garage in Newton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
