New Hampshire

NH teen charged with DWI after being clocked driving 136 mph on I-93

Tyler J. Gay, 19, of Concord, also faces a reckless operation charge

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

A New Hampshire teen is facing drunken driving and reckless operation charges after he was stopped for going 136 mph on Interstate 93 on Tuesday night.

State police said a trooper monitoring traffic on I-93 north in Concord around 10 p.m. Tuesday observed a vehicle headed north at an "excessively high rate of speed," determined by his cruiser's radar to be 136 mph. The trooper stopped the vehicle a short time later.

The trooper said he observed signs of impairment and conducted a roadside driving while intoxicated investigation. At the conclusion of his investigation, the driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Tyler J. Gay, 19, of Concord, was arrested for aggravated driving while under the influence and reckless operation.

He was taken to the Troop D state police barracks in Concord, where he was released on personal recognizance bail. It was not immediately clear when he might make his first court appearance.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More NH news

New Hampshire Sep 19

Police seek suspect accused of stabbing man in the neck inside Wendy's restaurant

New Hampshire Sep 18

Meet the NH teen who is asking political candidates hard-hitting questions

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us