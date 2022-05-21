Officials in Maine Concerned About Record Breaking Heat Expected

The early-season heat expected in western Maine could be record-breaking. It could also be very dangerous for Maine residents.

"Your typical hottest day in mid-July? We're going to pretty much get that this weekend," said Donny Dumont, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Gray ME.

According to Dumont, temperatures being in the 90s this early in the year is rare, and dangerous. The danger comes from people not being acclimated to summer heat yet, and the extremely high temperatures could increase the risk for many of potential heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"People might not be used to it," said Dumont. "So they'll go out, recreate too hard, stay out in the sun, and not drink enough water."

The Emergency Management Agency for York County, the part of Maine expected to get the most heat, has also noted that the weather this weekend will be the first Extreme Heat Event of the year. The EMA advises people to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing, have access to a cool place, and to sign up for weather alerts.

One place to be weary of when looking for somewhere cool to go is the water. EMA found that much of the water in Maine is still very cold from winter. For example, the water temperature at Casco Bay in Portland M.E. was only 52 degrees.

People are encouraged to cool off near the ocean, not in it. Instead of going into the water, officials are advising for people to walk at the edge of the water instead.