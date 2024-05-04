One dead after late night double stabbing in Northbridge

One person is dead and another one is injured after a double stabbing after a fight broke out in the Town Common in the Whitinsville section of Northbridge, Massachusetts, state police say.

Sky ranger capturing the scene as police and firefighters responded to the incident sometime after 9 p.m. Church and Park Streets were roped off with red crime scene tape as investigators processed evidence all night until clearing and reopening the road around 6 a.m.

NEW THIS MORNING: One person has died and another is in the hospital with life-threatening stab wounds after a fight broke out in the Whitinsville Town Common around 9:30 last night. A juvenile suspect is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. pic.twitter.com/RvhTSb7dCz — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) May 4, 2024

There appears to have been an altercation involving several people on bikes. A weapon was found on scene.

A minor has been arrested and has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

A man who has owned a barbershop on this street for 36 years says a nearby park can be a problem area in town.

“They seem to always congregate in the park and sleep there or whatever but the police never really -- there’s not a whole lot that goes on around here. I mean we are a country bumpkin town.”

Multiple ambulances and police cruisers responded to the incident.