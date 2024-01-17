Pembroke schools won't ban advocacy symbols after heated public meeting

Holding flags that represent the LGBTQ community, dozens of people protested a proposal that would ban social and political advocacy items from classrooms in Pembroke, Massachusetts.

The proposal would have prohibited symbols like flags and pins. The school board voted not to proceed with it after a heated public discussion Tuesday.

"I am trans and I am gay," said Silas Bell, a Pembroke High School junior.

He says being able to have flags or banners that help him feel more comfortable and accepted at school is critical to his well-being.

"Taking that away makes schools feel unsafe, and some people already don't have accepting parents," said Bell. "And school's a place where they can feel accepted, and that's how it should be."

School board member Susan Bollinger, who has been pushing for the proposal, said classrooms should be neutral and no group should receive extra privileges.

She argued faculty should focus on teaching students how to think, not what to think.

"My goal is to have a safe and supportive classroom for all students," said Bollinger. "This policy change suggestion is coming from a place of love for our students, not hate."

While most in the crowd were opposed to her proposal, she did have support from some parents and students.

"This is about keeping teachers neutral in all topics and conversations," said student Ivy Pongratz.

Still, even fellow school board members said the policy would go too far and could open up the district to civil rights violations and expensive lawsuits.

"It breaks my heart to think of what this policy and discussion is doing to our students, parents and staff," said board member Allison Glennon. "This is so damaging."