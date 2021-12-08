Local

Person Killed at Calif. Marine Corps Depot Entrance ID'd as Boston Man

Marine officials said that that King had previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard

A man who was shot and killed at the entrance gate of a San Diego Marine facility last month after approaching base personnel with a knife was identified Wednesday as a Boston native.

Marine officials identified the man as Travers Spargo King, 36. He was a civilian air conditioner technician at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego from March to November.

Marine officials said that that King had previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Just before noon on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, King attempted to enter the base, officials have said. Personnel asked King to stop the vehicle, and he got out of the vehicle with a knife and approached them with "hostile intent."

After several warnings, King was shot. An ambulance was called but King was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.

The depot is near San Diego International Airport. The gate where King was shot is used for visitors, and has security kiosks.

