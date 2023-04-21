Person Killed in I-93 Crash in Lisbon, NH

A person is dead following a rollover crash on Interstate 93 Thursday afternoon in Northfield, New Hampshire.

State police say troopers responded to the crash on I-93 south around 3:17 p.m. and found a vehicle off the roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as 69-year-old Vaughan Stiles, of Lisbon.

According to police, Stiles was driving south when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and rolled over.

No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured in the wreck, police said.

The high-speed lane was closed for about 2.5 hours following the crash.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation. Anyone with video footage or additional information regarding this incident is asked to call Trooper Tyler Griffin at 603-227-4088, or email at Tyler.L.Griffin@dos.nh.gov.