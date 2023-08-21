Person stabbed; police investigation underway in Dorchester

Someone was stabbed on Monday morning in Boston, starting a police investigation in the Dorchester section of the city, according to authorities.

The Boston Police Department said that it responded to a call to Longfellow Street for a person stabbed, and the person was taken to the hospital.

However, investigators weren't immediately sure if the person was stabbed at that location.

It also was initially unclear how badly the person was hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.