Man dead after shooting on I-95 in Foxborough

A man has died following a shooting on Interstate 95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation initially said two southbound lanes were closed on the highway due to police activity near mile marker 15.6.

Police Activity in #Foxborough on I-95 SB at MM-15.6. The two right lanes are closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 4, 2024

State police say troopers responded to I-95 southbound around 10:05 p.m. and found a vehicle pulled over, with a man inside who had been shot. He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a preliminary investigation suggests at least two vehicles were traveling southbound on the highway when shots were fired, but only one vehicle came to a stop.

No information was provided on the second vehicle, or what led up to the fatal shooting.

The scene is very active, and the investigation, in its early stages, remains ongoing.

MassDOT said anyone driving in the area should expect delays Saturday night.

Further details are not being released at this time.

This developing story will be updated