Police activity prompts shelter-in-place at schools in Barnstable

The shelter in place is a result of police activity in Hyannis area

A police activity prompted a shelter-in-place Wednesday morning at schools in Barnstable, Massachusetts, according school officials.

Barnstable High School, Barnstable Intermediate School, Hyannis West Elementary School, Enoch Cobb Early Learning Center and Barnstable Community Innovation School are in a shelter in place, Barnstable Public Schools said.

The town's Transportation/Facilities Office is also in a shelter-in-place.

"No one is permitted into our schools or to exit them, but school operations within the building will continue," the district wrote in an email to the school community.

The shelter-in-place is a result of police activity in Hyannis area. Details surrounding the police activity weren't immediately released.

"There is no threat directed to any of our schools," officials said.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

