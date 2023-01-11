Police: High School Student Shot Teacher With Airsoft Gun in Barre, Vermont

Authorities say they received a call about a student shooting a teacher in the back with an airsoft gun after dismissal Tuesday.
Two high school students could face charges after one of them shot a teacher with a pellet gun, according to reports from NBC affiliate NBC 5.
Police responded to a report that came in at 2:45 p.m., learning two students brought airsoft guns to school. The teacher suffered a minor injury.
The investigation is ongoing.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.