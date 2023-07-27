Local

New Hampshire

Police in Derry, NH seek man who exposed himself to woman on rail trail

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon

By Marc Fortier

Derry Police

Police in Derry, New Hampshire, are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted for exposing himself to a woman on the town's rail trail on Wednesday.

Police said they received a report around 1 p.m. Wednesday of an incident involving indecent exposure on the Derry Rail Trail in the area of Bowers Road. The female victim told police she was walking alone on the trail when she saw a man standing on the trail. When she reached his location, he pulled the front of his pants down, exposing his genitals to her. He then pulled his pants back up and walked away on the trail.

The woman said she was shocked by the man's behavior but managed to take a photo of him as he walked away.

The man is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, between 5'10" and 6'1" tall, with a slender build and dark, curly hair. He was last seen wearing red jogging pants, a black T-shirt with white at the bottom and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Derry police at 603-432-6111. Police said rail trail users should also be vigilant and be sure to report anything suspicious to authorities.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireDerry
