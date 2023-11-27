Police investigation underway in Wareham

The Wareham Police Department confirmed an active crime scene on Main Street between Pierceville Road and County Road, but offered few details

By Thea DiGiammerino

Stringer

A police investigation is underway at a neighborhood in Wareham, Massachusetts Monday night.

The Wareham Police Department confirmed an active crime scene on Main Street between Pierceville Road and County Road, but offered few details. The road is closed to traffic.

Footage from the scene shows crime scene tape surrounding a large area around a home.

Police said the situation is contained and there is no immediate threat to the public. The Wareham Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Massachusetts news

Labor 2 hours ago

Pharmacist shortage causing long waits at drug stores across Mass.

Israel-Hamas War 2 hours ago

Israeli hostages: Needham man's 2 young cousins released by Hamas, but not their dad

Boston 4 hours ago

Boston's Holocaust Memorial, Paul Revere tombstone damaged in ‘one-man crime spree'

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us