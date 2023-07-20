Local

Boston

Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Roxbury

Jasmine Johnson is known to frequent the New Market Square area of Roxbury.

Boston Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl from Roxbury who has been missing more than a month.

According to police, Jasmine Johnson is known to runaway. She was reported missing by the Department of Children and Families on June and was found about two weeks later at her aunt's house on June 13.

Police say Johnson then ran away from DCF custody around 1:20 p.m. on June 15 and has not returned. She is known to frequent the New Market Square area of Roxbury.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are urged to call 617-343-5628.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us