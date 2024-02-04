Police looking for missing Vermont woman, say there are concerns for her welfare

Police in Vermont are looking for a missing 29-year-old woman and have concerns for her welfare.

State police say Kayla Wright, of Derby, was last seen in the Troy area in the early morning hours on Friday and she hasn't had any contact with her family or acquaintances since then.

Wright was reported missing on Saturday. She is described as approximately 5'3 tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

The circumstances surrounding Wright's disappearance are under investigation, and police say they are actively pursuing leads at this time.

Anyone with information about Wright's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 802-334-8881.