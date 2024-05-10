PWHL Boston beats Montreal in OT off record night from goalie Frankel

Susanna Tapani scored in overtime and Aerin Frankel made a league-record 53 saves to lead Boston to a 2-1 win over Montreal in Game 1 of a Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal series on Thursday night.

“Tremendous,” Boston head coach Courtney Kessel said of her goalie. “Just when you think everyone is beat on the ice, she comes flying across the net.”

Tapani pounced on a loose puck in the blue paint at 14:25 of the extra period for the first overtime goal in PWHL playoff history.

Lexie Adzija scored in regulation for Boston. The visitors entered the best-of-five semifinal with wins in four of their final five games, including a 4-3 victory over Montreal in the final game of the regular season.

Kristin O’Neill scored and Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 24 shots for Montreal, which finished second in the PWHL regular season and six points ahead of third-place Boston.

“Frankel played really well, we had 54 shots, I think it’s the first time we’ve done that,” Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin said. “We just have to keep with it, keep throwing a lot of shots at the net, hinder her sight, putting traffic in front of her.”

Game 2 in the series is Saturday in Laval.

The winner meets Toronto or Minnesota in a best-of-five final for the Walter Cup. Toronto leads the other semifinal 1-0.

Montreal went 1 for 5 on the power play in a chippy game. Boston was 0 for 2.

Laura Stacey nearly ended the game on a breakaway 10 minutes into the extra period but missed high after chasing down a stretch pass from Mélodie Daoust.

Keller then put Montreal on the power play by slashing the stick out of Stacey’s hands. Montreal, however, couldn’t capiltalize.

“I had a couple lucky bounces,” Frankel said. “Someone told me the puck was in my pants at one point and then fell out. … We had a little bit of puck luck tonight.”

With Boston trailing 1-0, Shirley cut to the inside and ripped a shot that hit Adzija’s stick and beat Desbiens to tie the game 1:48 into the third period.

O’Neill opened the scoring with a power-play goal 1:07 into the second period. Stacey’s one-timer hit Frankel’s shoulder and fell on the goal line before O’Neill knocked it into the net.

Montreal led the shots 25-10 after 40 minutes and 12-2 after 20.

Montreal played without forward Sarah Lefort, who was suspended for one game ahead of Game 1 for her open-ice hit on Boston forward Jamie Lee Rattray in the final game of the regular season Saturday.

Rattray, Taylor Girard and Loren Gabel — all forwards — were out of the lineup for Boston.