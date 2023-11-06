Massachusetts

Recharging CharlieCards online is going away once new MBTA site launches

Those who have a MyCharlie account will have their information migrated to the new website, but users will still have to sign up for a new MBTA account using the same email registered on the MyCharlie site

By Oscar Margain

Starting next week, the MBTA said it will be retiring the MyCharlie website and replacing it with a more simplified, user-friendly version. But, that also means those used to recharging their cards online, won't be able to.

Unless you've signed up for online auto-pay, you won't be able to reload your CharlieCard on the MyCharlie website, and any recurring monthly passes on that site will also be suspended on Nov. 15.

The only exception will be for those wanting to buy Charlie tickets online for the commuter rail, ferry and express bus.

Those who have a MyCharlie account will have their information migrated to the new website, but users will still have to sign up for a new MBTA account using the same email registered on the MyCharlie site.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When the new site launches next week, the MBTA said it will allow users to register multiple cards and see them all in one place. It will protect your CharlieCard balance against loss, theft or damage. You can also request replacement cards and sign up for automatic payments.

That means that if you want to continue to pay as you go, you’ll have to come to an MBTA station to do so.

More MBTA news

mbta Oct 30

MBTA fully reopens Red Line, lifts speed restrictions in affected area

Oct 24

MBTA working to remedy Green Line extension issues

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us