Red Line service disruptions to begin May 2, last several weeks

The MBTA Red Line will have service disruptions starting later this week that'll last several weeks, the transit agency said Monday.

The Red Line will be suspended daily between Park Street and JFK/UMass stations from May 2 to May 10, the MBTA said. The service change was initially scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Evening Red Line trains will also not be running between Park Street and Ashmont stations from about 8:30 p.m. through the end of service every day, according to the MBTA.

Commuters will be able to take free shuttle buses.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

On the weekends of May 11-12 and May 18-19, shuttle buses will replace Commuter Rail service between South Station and Braintree.

Also on those two weekends, shuttles will also replace service between Broadway and North Quincy on May 11-12, and again between Broadway and Braintree from May 18-19.

The closure will allow the transit agency to address eight speed restrictions and work on lighting repairs, painting and deep cleaning, the MBTA said.

The MBTA says riders should plan for extra travel time during these disruptions.

For more information, click here.