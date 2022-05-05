Local

Mother's Day

Red Sox to Select 10 Winners in Mother's Day Contest

The offer includes two tickets to the game against the White Sox, a $100 gift card to the Red Sox Team Store and a free meal at one of Fenway Park's premium clubs

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

If mom is a baseball fan -- the Boston Red Sox want to treat her to a special Mother's Day. The team will select 10 mothers for a "Mother's Day Out at Fenway Park" on Sunday, May 8.

The Red Sox are calling for submissions for the all-expense paid day. The offer includes two tickets to the game against the White Sox, a $100 gift card to the Red Sox Team Store and a free meal at the State Street Pavilion Club or the Dell Technologies Club.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, May 7. The deadline for entry is at 5 p.m. Thursday. To nominate your mother for the prize, click here.

More Mother's Day stories

mothers day May 4

Some Flower Shops Struggling Ahead of Mother's Day

Sponsored Content May 3

Want to Treat Mom This Mother's Day? Make It a Slider Sunday!

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Mother's DayBostonFenway Parkred sox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us