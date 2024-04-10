Residents to discuss concerns surrounding redevelopment of Boston's White Stadium

The push for renovations aimed at making Boston's own White Stadium the home of a new professional women's soccer team has residents in the area concerned.

Residents in Dorchester and Jamaica Plain will get a chance to weigh-in Wednesday night about transportation concerns around the redevelopment of White Stadium.

A similar meeting was held Tuesday night for people in Roxbury.

"Communities use that park on a regular basis. Children are there, so I'd like to know specifically what the circulation pattern is going to be," said Louis Elisa, president of Garrison Trotter Neighborhood Association.

The meeting will be held in Jamaica Plain for neighbors in that community and will focus on parking regulation changes, game day traffic, proposed shuttle buses and sidewalk and safety improvements.

The city plans to renovate White Stadium in Franklin Park, which could become the home for a new professional women's soccer team and for Boston Public Schools students.

In March, a Suffolk County Superior Court judge denied a request to stop the proposed renovation. Some groups wanted to halt the project over concerns it would privatize a public space.

As for Wednesday's transportation workshops, there's one for Dorchester at 6 p.m. and another for Jamaica Plain at 7 p.m. Both are over Zoom.