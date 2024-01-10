Revenge porn ban clears Mass. house unanimously

For the second straight lawmaking term, the House unanimously approved legislation aimed at closing a "loophole" that makes Massachusetts one of the only states without a clear, enforceable ban on revenge porn.

Representatives voted 151-0 Wednesday to pass a revised bill that would deem it criminal harassment to share sexually explicit images or videos of someone without their consent, a practice that has become increasingly common in the digital age.

The legislation (H 4241) also crafts a new legal framework for sexting by teenagers and, in a change from the version the House approved two years ago, adds "coercive control" to the definition of abuse in state law.

Supporters have been pressing policymakers for years to crack down on revenge porn, warning that it subjects victims -- many of whom are women -- to harrowing economic and emotional damage.

Senators waited until the final days of the 2021-2022 session to take up the previous House-approved bill, leaving too little time to iron out differences before the term ended.