Local

giant quahog

Rhode Island Boy Digs Up Massive Mollusk

Eleven-year-old Cooper Monaco found the nearly 2 1/2 pound quahog Monday in the Weekapaug section of Westerly

Giant Rhode Island Quahog
WJAR-TV

An 11-year-old Rhode Island boy clamming with his grandfather found a giant quahog that is thought to be one of the largest ever harvested in state waters.

Cooper Monaco, of Wakefield, found the massive mollusk Monday in the Weekapaug section of Westerly and donated it to the University of Rhode Island's Marine Science Research Facility in Narragansett, the university said in a statement Thursday.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

1 hour ago

Track, Intensity of Isaias Uncertain as Storm Moves Toward New England

work from home 3 hours ago

Many Boston Office Employees Being Told to Work-From-Home Until 2021

The clam is 5.75 inches across and weighs nearly 2 1/2 pounds. The state Department of Environmental Management does not keep quahog records, but a typical quahog grows to about 4 inches across, the university said.

"I was down on my hands and knees in the water looking for clams, and I touched this huge rock thing," Cooper said in the statement. "I always pull out rocks and throw them to the side and look under them. And then I felt the edge of it and I thought, 'holy moly, this is a clam.' So I pulled it out. It was amazing."

He knew it was unusually large, so told his mother not to cook it.

Ed Baker, the manager of the URI Marine Science Research Facility, plans to put the quahog on display.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

giant quahogRhode IslandWesterlyCooper Monacomollusk
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us