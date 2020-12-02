Rhode Island Gov. a ‘Leading Contender' for Biden Cabinet Position

Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is reportedly seen as a "leading contender" to be President-elect Joe Biden's Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

A transition official told NBC News' Peter Alexander that Biden could announce his health team as early as next week, which would include HHS secretary, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a COVID czar.

Raimondo and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy are considered the leading choices for HHS secretary, according to NBC News.

Leading contenders for Biden’s HHS Secretary, who could be named as soon as next week: @Vivek_Murthy, former Surgeon General & @GinaRaimondo, RI governor, I’m told. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) December 2, 2020

Raimondo has not yet commented on the reports, according to WJAR. When she was asked about the possibility of joining the administration back in October, she said she was "focused on nothing but Rhode Island" and hadn't had any interviews or discussions with Biden's team. She offered a similar answer when asked about the subject last month.

Raimondo, 49, has served as Rhode Island's governor since 2015. Before that, she served as the state's general treasurer from 2011 to 2015. She has served as both chair and vice chair of the Democratic Governors Association.