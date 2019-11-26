Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash Involving RI Police Cruiser: Report

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 25-year-old man was reportedly killed in a pedestrian crash involving a police cruiser overnight in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Police responded to a call of a pedestrian crash at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2783 West Shore Road, WJAR reports.  

Warwick police told WJAR the man "ran into the path of the marked police vehicle." They said at least one other car hit the man and that speed and distracted driving did not contribute to the crash.

WJAR reported authorities determined there was no impairment on the officer's part. They have not released the name of the victim.

