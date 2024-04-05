Rockport man arrested, charged with raping a child

A man in Rockport, Massachusetts, has been arrested for allegedly raping a child several times almost a decade ago.

Rockport police say Brian Tuck, 59, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with three counts of rape of a child under 16; aggravated statutory rape; reckless endangerment of a child; indecent assault and battery on an intellectually disabled person; and indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.

According to the police department, Tuck's arrest comes after their investigation into alleged incidents of child rape that occurred between 2013-2015. Investigators say Tuck knew the child but did not say how.

“This case shows a profoundly disturbing pattern of abuse and betrayal of trust,” Rockport Police Chief John Horvath said in a statement Friday. “We want to acknowledge and thank District Attorney [Paul] Tucker and his office and Rockport Police Sergeant Daniel Mahoney for their efforts in this investigation.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Tuck was arraigned Friday at Gloucester District Court where he was ordered held without bail. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Tuck is due back in court on April 12. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.