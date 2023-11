A serious crash in Fall River, Massachusetts, is causing delays Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on Route 24 northbound.

MassDOT said northbound drivers will face delays.

Crash Rt 24 NB Fall River at mm 8 and northbound drivers will face delays. Serious injuries. All emergency assets on scene. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 17, 2023

No further details on the crash were made available.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.