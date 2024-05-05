Several injured after antique vehicle strikes parade float in Kennebunk, Maine

Several people were injured Saturday when an antique vehicle struck a parade float in Kennebunk, Maine, in what appears to be a total accident.

Kennebunk Fire-Rescue says many people unfortunately witnessed the accident that occurred at the start of the parade formation on Water St.

According to Kennebunk Fire-Rescue, the antique vehicle "lurched forward unexpectedly" and ended up crushing several people between the car and a trailer being used as a float with numerous children on it.

Three adults were injured, including two who suffered significant injuries to their lower extremities. Police told NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine that it was two women who were pinned between the vehicle and the float, while a man was not pinned but injured because of the impact. All three went to the hospital and some may require surgery.

Several children had bumps and bruises after the impact caused them to lose their footing on the float.

The driver of the vehicle was shaken up but did not suffer serious injury, News Center Maine said. Police also said that they did not appear intoxicated.

Kennebunk Fire-Rescue said they're wishing a speedy and successful recovery to everyone injured Saturday, and they also thanked the bystanders and physicians assistants that helped them with patients at the parade.

The Main Street parade was put on by the town as part of its annual May Day Festival, and had just gotten underway at 1:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

According to News Center Maine, the event largely carried on as planned; it wasn't clear if there was a discussion at any point to end the parade.

Police were also not able to specify what group or organization the float involved was representing.

The antique vehicle was impounded, and there's an investigation underway into the cause of the crash.